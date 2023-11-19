Two drivers died following a wrong-way crash on a Kansas City highway Sunday morning

Two people died following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning in Kansas City.

Officers responded to the collision around 5:56 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 near Front Street, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A black KIA Forte was traveling the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of I-35 and struck a white Nissan Sentra head on near Front Street.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. They were the only occupants of either vehicle.

All lanes of southbound I-35 were closed for three and a half hours.

These were the 88th and 89th road fatalities in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by police. There were 78 fatalities at this time last year.