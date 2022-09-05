Two Door Cinema Club Cancels European Tour Dates, Citing Bassist Kevin Baird’s ‘Incurable Autoimmune Disease’

Two Door Cinema Club has canceled their European tour dates due to bassist Kevin Baird’s “incurable autoimmune disease,” the band said on Monday.

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease and have been receiving treatment for this by the incredible NHS,” Baird said in a statement posted to the band’s Twitter. “After a lot of long chats with my doctor we’ve decided that the next step is surgery to remove the affected organ after which it should be much more manageable. I’m scheduled to have the operation in a few weeks so I’m really sorry to have to tell you we’re going to have to cancel our EU tour in September/October.”

The “What You Know” band was set to perform in France, Belgium and several locations in the Netherlands and Germany before the news broke. The group, featuring Baird, Alex Trimble and Sam Halliday, released their latest album, “Keep on Smiling” Sept. 2.

Also Read:

Harry Styles Admits He’s Still a Novice Actor: ‘I Have No Idea What I’m Doing’

“I’ve loved every second of playing shows again this summer, especially after such a long time away but the harsh reality is that it’s been really hard on my body,” he said, noting that the disease has sparked a handful of ups and downs.

The band commented on the post to note that “Refunds will be available from point of purchase. Love. TDCC x.”

While the band is scheduled to continue the North American tour in late October and November, beginning with a show in Richmond, VA on Oct. 28 and closing out with several concerts in Mexico on Nov. 18-20, Baird reassured fans that “as soon as we know, you’ll know.”

“As for shows later this year, as it stands the medical advice I’ve been given is that we’ll have to wait and see how the recovery goes after my operation,” the “Sun” bassist said.

“I want to say thank you to the amazing NHS for taking such good care of me, thank you to Sam and Alex for their support and understanding but mainly thanks to all of you for being the best fans in the world,” he concluded.

Also Read:

The Weeknd Cancels Los Angeles Concert Mid-Song After Vocal Issues