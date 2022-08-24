Two Donovan Mitchell suitors have made offers Danny Ainge reportedly likes
Knicks president Leon Rose has a chance to right the wrong by trading for Donovan Mitchell, but he is in a stalemate with Utah team president Danny Ainge over the number of unprotected draft picks to include in a deal. Ainge is telling confidants two other teams have made offers he likes.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
