Two dogs maul woman for 20 minutes before officer shoots one, California cops say

Two dogs mauled a woman in a Sylmar yard for 20 minutes before officers responding to reports of the attack shot one, California police told news outlets..

Los Angeles police officers found the dogs attacking the 49-year-old woman in a gated yard at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

One officer opened fire from about 30 feet away, killing one of the dogs, police told KNBC. The second dog, which ran away, was later captured by animal control officers.

The woman had numerous puncture wounds all over her body and later underwent surgery at a hospital, police told the Los Angeles Times. She’s expected to survive.

“I just think it’s a case of bad luck, bad circumstances, bad timing,” Max Moran, a friend of the dog owner, told KNBC. “It’s horrible she got hurt like that. It’s bad that the dog had to get killed. It’s bad that policeman had to shoot the dog. There’s nothing good about this.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, the Los Angeles Times reported.

