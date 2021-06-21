Two Distinguished Professionals Join Enterprise Ventures Corporation Board

Kevin Fahey and John Tile Bring Deep Industry Experience to EVC Board

Kevin M. Fahey (left) and John G. Tile (right) have joined the Enterprise Ventures Corporation Board of Directors.

Kevin M. Fahey (left) and John G. Tile (right) have joined the Enterprise Ventures Corporation Board of Directors.

Johnstown, PA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two highly accomplished executives have joined the Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) Board of Directors. The Honorable Kevin M. Fahey and John G. Tile were elected to EVC’s board in May.

“We are very fortunate to add these two impressive members to our board,” said Edward D. Peretin, EVC Interim President. “Their expertise will complement our existing board members as we continue to focus on our core activities in manufacturing and sustainment, specialty coatings, and AGIS, our file transfer cross-domain cybersecurity solution. We look forward to a bright future working with them, the rest of our board, our employees, partners, and clients.”



The Honorable Kevin M. Fahey is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer of Cypress International, a consulting firm that helps industry support the Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies. Prior to this position, he was the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, where he advised DoD leaders on acquisition matters and the development of strategic, space, intelligence, tactical warfare, command and control, and business systems. Mr. Fahey’s distinguished career is also highlighted by 34 years in civil service, during which he was selected for the Senior Executive Service in 2000.

Mr. John G. Tile has held leadership positions in engineering, logistics, and program management during his 42-year career in the defense industry. He currently leads his own consulting company, LITE Advisors, LLC, and is an Adjunct Business Professor at Elizabethtown College. Mr. Tile spent the majority of his career at BAE Systems, where he led programs and groups responsible for up to $2 billion in revenue and consisting of up to 800 people worldwide. He retired from BAE in 2019 as the York Site Executive and Director, Programs for BAE Systems Platforms & Services Operating Group in York, Pennsylvania.

Story continues

Fahey and Tile are joining existing EVC board members Edward J. Sheehan, Jr.; Russell C. Davis; Gary C. Slack; and Dale M. Mosier.

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is a wholly owned affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC’s mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by CTC and others to the industrial base and to deliver high-quality products and services to its clients. www.evc.ctc.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-248-9917 BevanM@ctc.com



