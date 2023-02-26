Two die after truck driver slams into more than a dozen cyclists, Arizona cops say

Two people died and 11 were hurt when a pickup truck plowed into a group of bicyclists crossing a Goodyear bridge, Arizona police reported.

A man and woman died in the crash Saturday, Feb. 25, Goodyear police said in a news release. The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene.

The truck hit the bicyclists at about 8:15 a.m. as they crossed the bridge, KNXV reported. All of those hit were adults. A woman died at the scene, and a man died later at a hospital.

“Many of those people are my customers so obviously I’m very much concerned,” Brandon van Leuven, the co-owner of Trek Bicycle Store of West Phoenix, told KPNX. “Yes incidents do happen, but to hear the amount of people and when a car is involved it was pretty shocking.”

Police did not say how the crash occurred but an investigation continues, the release said.

Goodyear is a city of 95,000 people about 20 miles west of Phoenix.

