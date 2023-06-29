Two deputies hospitalized while arresting a woman, South Carolina sheriff says

Two deputies were hospitalized Wednesday after getting exposed to fentanyl while arresting a woman, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputies were taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment and are expected to be OK, the sheriff’s office said at about 5 p.m. in a news release.

They got sick from coming into contact with the drug at separate stages of the arrest, according to the release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The incident began when deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver that almost struck several vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. At the scene, deputies found the driver, Tammy Rodgers, who was unsteady on her feet, according to the release.

After a search of the vehicle, Rodgers was arrested on a charge of trafficking fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

While driving Rodgers to the Saluda County Detention Center, the arresting deputy became ill with symptoms from exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was able to stop at a safe place, administer herself with Narcan and radio for help, according to the release. Narcan, which is the name of a popular brand of the drug Naloxone, can be administered as a nasal spray or as an injection for patients suffering from an opioid overdose, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said.

More deputies responded to assist the arresting deputy, according to the release. While administering medical aid, another deputy was exposed to fentanyl, and both deputies were taken to the area hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Ultimately, Rodgers was safely transported to the county jail, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

“These are the dangers we face everyday as law enforcement officers,” Saluda County Sheriff Josh Price said in the release. “I’m proud of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. There were many hero’s involved with today’s incident.”