Two-decade wage stagnation leaves workers £15,000 worse off, says think tank

Jeremy Hunt announced an Autumn Statement that will hurt living standards as he tried to restore confidence in the UK's public finances - JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Images

Two decades of wage stagnation will cost workers £15,000 following the Chancellor's Autumn Statement.

Jeremy Hunt's announcements have piled further pressure on "the squeezed middle", with personal tax rises announced during the parliament set to deliver a permanent 3.7pc income hit to typical households, the Resolution Foundation said today.

The focus on stealth tax rises by freezing thresholds means that the overall effect of the government’s personal tax rises this parliament "is to squeeze not just higher-income households, but those on middle-incomes too", the think tank said.

The OBR's weaker forecast for pay means that real wages are now not expected to return to their 2008 level until 2027.

Had wages instead continued to grow at their pre-crisis rate during this unprecedented 19-year pay downturn, they would be £292 a week – or £15,000 a year – higher.

The think tank also said energy support from the Government will cover less than a third of rising bills next year.

07:29 AM

Elon Musk shuts Twitter staff out of offices as hundreds quit

Elon Musk - Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

There is yet more confusion about what is happening at Twitter after an email told staff all its offices were immediately closing until Monday.

No reason was given for the sudden closure of all the social network's premises.

It comes after Elon Musk on Wednesday told employees to decide by Thursday whether they wanted to stay at the company.

He said they "will need to be extremely hardcore" to build "a breakthrough Twitter 2.0" and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success.

Since taking over Twitter less than three weeks ago, Musk has booted half of the company's full-time staff of 7,500 and an untold number of contractors responsible for content moderation and other crucial efforts.

Read on for the full story.

07:19 AM

Good morning

We already knew that Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement was paving the way for years of pain but the Resolution Foundation's report makes for worrying reading.

The scaling back of the energy price guarantee, which will keep average bills at £2,500 until April, means the typical household will only have 30pc of the rise in their gas and electricity bills offset.

Even after the new energy price guarantee and cost of living payments, around one-in-eight families (3.3m in total) will be paying over £2,000 more next year than they were in 2021-22.

What happened overnight

European equity futures edged higher and Asian stocks pared their gains after Chinese technology shares came off their intraday highs.

Hong Kong’s benchmark erased all its advance to trade slightly lower while contracts for US equities were flat. Investors are awaiting results of quarterly index reshuffling later Friday for Hong Kong’s benchmark gauge.

Treasury yields were little changed after the previous day’s jump when St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said policymakers should increase interest rates to at least 5% to 5.25% to curb inflation. He also warned of further financial stress ahead.

The dollar steadied. Oil was poised for a weekly loss as concerns over a worsening demand outlook filtered through the crude market.