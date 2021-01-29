Two deaths related to COVID-19 reported in North Central since Tuesday

The province of Saskatchewan reported another 17 deaths over the last two days related to COVID-19, including two in the North Central.

Both of the deaths in North Central were in the 60 to 69 age group.

There were two deaths reported in the Saskatoon zone in the 80-years-old and over age group and one death in the 60 to 69 age group.

On Thursday, Regina also reported four deaths in the 80-years-old and over age group.

There was one death in the Far North East reported in the 40 to 49 age group and two deaths in the 70 to 79 age group, one in the North West and one in the Far North East.

On Wednesday there were five deaths reported in the Saskatoon zone including five in the 80 and over age group and one in the 50 to 59-years-old age group.

The number of deaths in the province has grown to 285.

The numbers of deaths continue to rise in the province, a fact that stands out to Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.

“This really drives home the point that the Premier was making why we have to really continue to observe all of the public health measures that we are following,” Shahab said.

“Test positivity is under 10 per cent and it is coming down throughout the province and I think that is really important. But still too high unfortunately in terms of the numbers of hospitalized and of deaths,” Shahab said.

Shahab explained that deaths usually represent what was happening in the province up to a month earlier.

“We have to realize that while the risk is highest in the elderly, COVID takes people in every age category and we really can’t let our guard down.”

There have been deaths across all age categories, he said.

There were 393 cases of COVID-19 reported in the province over the past two days. This included 244 on Thursday and 149 and on Wednesday.

“The number of new cases in Saskatchewan continue to gradually decline,” Premier Scott Moe said in a press conference on Tuesday.

He noted that active cases were down 40 per cent from their peak on Dec. 7, 2020 on Tuesday. Shahab also noted the decline in numbers in recent weeks.

“I think it is really important that we are seeing a steady decline in our case numbers and those are indicators that we are moving in the right direction it is slow and it is steady,” he said.

According to the province, the Ministry of Health is updating data reporting systems. They explained it is anticipated that the COVID-19 dashboard will be unavailable until Monday, Feb. 1.

News releases and a map of current cases will continue to be issued daily based on a separate data reporting process.

Some numbers usually reported had to be omitted because of the dashboard update issues.

The North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported 19 new cases over the past two days.

According to the Jan. 26 update North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, had 139 active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 55 active cases and North Central 3 has 98 active cases.

There were three cases with pending information added to the North Central zone. There are currently 208 people in hospital overall in the province. Of the 171 reported as receiving in patient care there are 27 in North Central. Of the 37 people reported as being in intensive care there are two in North Central.

The current seven-day average is 244, or 19.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Of the 23,038 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 2,478 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 20,275 after 282 more recoveries were reported.

There were 2,575 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Jan 27.

As of today there have been 500,043 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

Vaccine slowdown will see more doses arrive early next week

There were 118 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered yesterday in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 34,672. As of Jan. 27, 106 per cent of the doses received have been administered. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received. There were 11 doses administered in North Central on Wednesday. Doses were administered in the Far North Central, North West, Central East and South West

Back-dated corrections submitted for January 19-25 have realized 61 vaccinations reported in error.

In Tuesday’s press conference, Premier Scott Moe expressed that one way to get things back to normal is through the vaccinations of as many people as possible.

“We made a lot of progress in our vaccination program over the past few weeks but we continue to be limited by the slow pace of vaccine deliveries to and from the federal government,” Moe said.

Moe explained that the province now has the highest percentage of vaccines administered and the second highest per completed among provinces as of Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, today we are virtually out of vaccines and with no new shipments coming this week our vaccination program will be stalled for the next number of days,” Moe said.

On Thursday the province advised that a shipment of 5,850 doses of Pfizer vaccine would be arriving in Saskatchewan the week of Feb. 1. This shipment will be divided between the Lloydminster, Spiritwood, Saskatoon, Regina, Swift Current and Moosomin areas and used to continue vaccinating priority populations.

Next week will also see 6,500 Moderna vaccine doses arrive for distribution to the Far North West, the Far North West and the North East regions of the province for second shots and to the Central West to administer first doses.

“Our health care workers will continue to administer thousands of shots a day throughout the province just as quickly as those vaccines are delivered to our province by the federal government,” Moe said.

Moe said his government will continue to press the federal government to deliver vaccines more quickly and approve additional types of vaccines for use in Canada.

“I would ask once again please keep following all of the public health orders and guidelines that are in place, they work and that is how we will reduce the spread of COVID-19 until we are able to get most of our population vaccinated and then life can actually return to some degree of normal,” Moe said.

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

    Canadian tight end Antony Auclair is still having trouble accepting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl in their home city. The Buccaneers punched their ticket to the NFL's marquee game with a 31-26 road win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. So Tampa Bay will have home-field advantage when its faces the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. "I just don't realize it fully yet," Auclair said Thursday during a video conference. "I haven't been sleeping well the past couple of days, I'm so excited, man. "It's just a crazy year with COVID and all the protocols we've been through. Not having that many fans at games, it has felt so much different but it's unbelievable to be here." The six-foot-six, 256-pound Auclair, in his fourth season with Tampa Bay, will become the 17th Canadian to appear in a Super Bowl. If the Buccaneers win, the 27-year-old native of Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que., will become the 10th Canuck to play on a victorious squad. Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, of Mont-Sainte-Hilaire, Que., was a starter last year in Kansas City's 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. But Duvernay-Tardif, who received his medical degree from McGill in 2018, won't appear in this year's game. Last summer he became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season, choosing instead to work as an orderly at a Montreal long-term care facility. Another Canadian, offensive lineman Ryan Hunter of North Bay, Ont., was also on the Chiefs' 53-man roster last year but was inactive for the Super Bowl and is currently with the Los Angeles Chargers. All three players share the same agent, Montreal-based Sasha Ghavami. Auclair said Duvernay-Tardif has yet to reach out to him. But Auclair's goal this year was to meet up with his provincial counterpart in this year's Super Bowl. "That would've been sick just to play against him in the Super Bowl," Auclair said. "It might be in another year." Tampa Bay made headlines this off-season with the addition of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady, 43, who won six Super Bowls with New England, will make his 10th career appearance in the NFL's marquee game and is just the fourth NFL quarterback to reach the title game with multiple franchises. "He's got to be the greatest teammate of all time," Auclair said of Brady. "It gives you a lot of confidence to know this guy trusts you. "That's big as a rookie, that's big for a player like me who's not even from the States. Just to get his confidence and trust in you, that's a lot for me and a lot of guys." Gronkowski has established himself as one of the NFL's tight ends but Auclair said he also comes by his fun-loving persona honestly. "I'm with Gronk all day every day and this guy is funny," Auclair said. "Gronk is always smiling, it's hard to be down when you're around that guy. "It's cool to be around those guys. They work so hard and they're consistent with their work. They're very good examples for me." Auclair signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Laval and is the first player in that school's rich football history to crack an NFL roster. Auclair has started 20-of-40 career NFL games and is used primarily as a blocking tight end, having recorded just 10 career receptions for 84 yards with the Bucs. Auclair said not being very involved in the Bucs' passing game is sometimes difficult to accept. "Sometimes it's tough because you don't get as much credit blocking big guys," he said. "If I block a D-end and Gronk is catching the ball 30 yards downfield and scores, they won't see me out there blocking for him but it's called an assist. "Sometimes it's hard but I don't really mind it because I love my role and playing football." Auclair, who played quarterback before joining the Rouge et Or, credits Laval and head coach Glen Constantin for preparing him to make the huge jump from Canadian university football to the NFL. "The way he prepared me, the whole organization prepared me to get here just by doing things in a professional way," Auclair said. "The biggest difference was the speed of the game. "I used to play Canadian football in college and now I'm here in the NFL trying to figure out my English, the rules, everything was kind of hard at first. But I used to play football all the time growing up, I used to play Madden all the time growing up so I kind of knew those nuances." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press