Two dead, two in critical condition after early morning Kensington Market shooting

TORONTO — Two men are dead and another two others were injured in an early morning shooting in Toronto's Kensington Market area.

Local police say four people were found with gunshot wounds at Spadina Avenue and Oxford Street, which borders the Kensington Market and Chinatown neighbourhoods.

They say shots rang out just before 6 a.m. on Saturday following some sort of altercation.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene while the other two were taken to hospital.

Police have not released information on any suspects.

The homicide unit is investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press