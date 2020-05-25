Two dead and a third in hospital after Cornwall coastal tragedies

Two dead and a third critical after beach tragedy

Two people have died and a third is critically ill following separate incidents within minutes of one another along the Cornish coastline.

The emergency services were called to three critical incidents within a five minute period during a tragic Bank Holiday Monday afternoon.

It came after dire warnings about incoming spring tides and a lack of lifeguard cover this weekend.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that a teenage girl and a man had died and a third male was critically ill in hospital after being pulled from the sea.

The teenage girl died after a RIB overturned at Wadebridge, while three other people in the boat were rescued.

In a separate incident, just minutes later, a man died after being pulled from the water at Treyarnon Bay in Padstow.

Devon and Cornwall Police Force Incident HQ had earlier confirmed that they were over-run by incidents across the two counties.

The official statement from police said: "Police were notified of several separate incidents along the Cornish coastline this afternoon, Monday 25 May, which have resulted in two fatalities.

"Police were first made aware of an incident at around 2.25pm following reports of an upturned RHIB [rigid-hulled inflatable boat] in the water near Porthilly Rock in Wadebridge.

"The Air Ambulance and Coastguard were in attendance at the scene assisting with three casualties. All three people were taken to the lifeboat house before heading to Treliske Hospital.

"Sadly, a teenage girl was later pronounced deceased. Her next of kin have been informed. Five minutes after being alerted to that incident a separate tragedy began to unfold near Padstow.

A statement read: "Emergency services attended the scene following reports that a man had been pulled from the water by a member of the public. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The man has yet to be identified and next of kin to be sought."

At around the same time surfers pulled an unconscious man out of tip tides at Porthtowan near Truro.

He was taken to Treliske Hospital by the Air Ambulance where he was last night described as being a serious condition.

Police Chief Inspector Ian Thompson said: “These are extremely upsetting circumstances and our thoughts go out to all involved. "It has been a very tough day for local emergency services and we are asking for anyone with information on the above incidents to contact police quoting the applicable log number.”