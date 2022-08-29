Two dead, one hospitalized after car hits tree in Sacramento County’s Vineyard area

Two people were killed and a third hospitalized with major injuries Monday after a vehicle hit a tree in Sacramento County’s Vineyard area, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:15 a.m. on Kirkton Court near Village Park Drive, according to Officer Mark Leavitt, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento office.

The woman driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Leavitt said, and a man riding in the front passenger seat died at a hospital later. Their identities will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The third occupant, in the right rear passenger seat, suffered major injuries “but is stable and expected to live,” Leavitt said.

The crash remains under investigation, and Leavitt said it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors.