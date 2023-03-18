Two dead after Garland apartment resident shoots burglars in self-defense, police say

Two suspected burglars were found dead at a Garland apartment complex after a man said they broke into his apartment and began firing shots. The resident returned fire, fatally shooting both, police said.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Garland police were dispatched to a burglary in progress where gunshots were fired.

Police responded to Woodlands at The Preserve, an apartment complex in the 4300 block of North Garland Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, officers observed two men who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. One victim was found inside the apartment, and the other victim was found outside near the same residence.

Paramedics responded, and both victims were declared dead at the scene.

The resident of the apartment informed police that the two men forced entry into his unit and began shooting at him. The resident said he returned fire back to defend himself, according to police.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has not released the names or ages of the deceased men.

Detectives are still trying to determine why the individuals targeted the apartment.

This is an active investigation.