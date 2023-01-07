Two dead in early morning collision on Interstate 30, police say

A man and a woman were killed on Interstate 30 early Saturday morning and all westbound lanes of traffic from the Ridglea Avenue exit ramp were closed for a time, police said.

According to a Fort Worth Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive shortly before 2:30 a.m. regarding a major accident involving a motorcyclist.

Police said a black sedan had been stopped in the westbound lanes or right shoulder of the freeway. A motorcyclist hit the sedan and was ejected. A woman who had been standing outside the sedan was impacted by the collision. Both victims were hit by passing vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No charges are expected at this time. The Traffic Investigation Unit detectives will investigate the collision.