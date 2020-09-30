Two dead after car crash in Hants County

Two people are dead after their car went off the road and into a deep ditch early Wednesday morning, said the RCMP in a news release.

The car was discovered near the intersection of Highway 215 and Goshen Road near Cambridge, N.S., in Hants County, about a 40 minute drive from Windsor.

A passing motorist spotted the car in the ditch and called police at 12:40 a.m.

When police and paramedics arrived they found two people dead inside the car. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, but it's not clear what caused the car to leave the road.

Neither the names or genders of the people who died have been released.

Highway 215 is expected to be closed in both directions from Bancroft Road to New Cheverie at least until 7 a.m., said the RCMP.

The RCMP investigation is continuing.

