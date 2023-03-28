Two dead in attack by 'knife-wielding Afghan' at Lisbon muslim centre

Portugal - Pedro Nunes/Reuters

At least two people have been died after a man wielding a knife attacked attendees at an Islamic religious centre in Lisbon.

A third victim, reportedly an employee of the Ismaeli Centre, is also receiving treatment in hospital.

The suspect is believed to be of Afghan nationality, according to the newspaper Correio da Manhã.

He was shot by police, detained and taken to Lisbon’s Santa Maria Hospital.

Lisbon - Pedro Nunes/Reuters

António Costa, the Portuguese Prime Minister, said: “I want to express my solidarity and regret to the Ismaili community and to the families of the victims.”

However, he urged people not to jump to conclusions.

Mr Costa said everything indicates that it was “an isolated act”, adding it was “premature” to make any interpretation about the crime.

The prime minister also praised the police for their “rapid intervention”.

Ismailis are a minority group within Shiite Islam, whose members have been attacked by extremist groups in countries such as Pakistan.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.