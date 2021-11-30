Two Day Virtual FDA Import Training Course: Coping with FDA Import Delays, including COVID-19, Expedited Imports and Detentions (January 20-21, 2022)
The FDA continues to change its import program to better manage new problems and to use new procedures to make the whole process easier.
The FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are relying more and more on computer programs to expedite the import process. When and how you use these programs can make a big difference in the net profit derived from even a single shipment. The new Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP) is one such example.
Another example is CBP's and FDA's implementation of the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) program became mandatory for importers in 2016. If you fail to correctly use new import procedures and programs, you will be operating under an expensive disadvantage.
Learning Objectives:
FDA's new cost-saving import programs
Understand how U.S. Customs and FDA legal requirements intersect
Know how to manage foreign suppliers
Understand FDA's internal procedures
Learn how to mitigate and resolve import detentions
Learn how to avoid common problems
Develop practical ways to improve your import and export business
You will be able to answer the following questions with this course without saying, "I don't know?"
What are the FDA's import legal requirements and policy?
How do you deal with the FDA and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol procedures?
What happens when your product is detained?
What happens if a foreign manufacturer is in trouble with the FDA?
How do you interact with the FDA to work out problems?
Why are import and export rules different or does it even matter?
Key Topics Covered:
Day 01 (8:30 AM - 2:30 PM PST)8.30 AM: Session Start
Day 1 - Morning
FDA's legal requirements
Statutory authority
Regulations
Foreign manufacturers obligations
U.S. initial importers obligations
User Fees
How does FDA do its job
What is CPB and how do they do their job
Selecting foreign suppliers
Inspection history
Samples analyzed
Vendor Audit
Day 1 - Afternoon
Product Import Procedures
Entry Process (U.S. Customs/FDA)
How to Pick the right Custom House Broker
Documentation
FDA Form 2877
CPB Form 3461
Medical Device Affirmations of Compliance (AofC)
Electronic Entry Filing
FDA's PREDICT computer screening program
U.S. Customs Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) program
Product sampling/testing
Detention, block list, automatic detention
Quality standards
Country of origin
Product type
(Case Study)
Day 02 (8:30 AM - 2:30 PM PST)
Day 2 -Morning
Foreign Inspections by the FDA and EU Notified Bodies
Detention
Options for a detained shipment
Negotiating with FDA and U.S. Customs
What to say
What not to say
When to give up
Release from Detention and Government Refusal Remedies
Reducing the risk of detention
(Group study for mitigating detention risks)
Day 2 - Afternoon
FDA Warning Letters and Automatic Detention
Enforcement
U.S. Customs and FDA authority
Burden of proof
Assistant U.S. attorney
Government remedies
Special provisions
Counterfeit
Import for export
International trade shows
Investigational device
"Compassionate Use"
New and Special Issues for Imports and Exports in 2020.
EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) program for imported products
Inspection of personal mail
Personal use exception
Trade shows and promotional marketing
Compassionate use.
