Two Day Virtual Business and Contract Law Training Course (June 20-21, 2022)
Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business and Contract Law Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation.
It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully understand the impact of current legislation and case law, and looks at how Brexit may affect your contracts. By the end of the course, you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.
The law and regulations governing business and contract law are increasingly complex and now affect all industries and every type of commercial agreement, from entering into a contract to validity of purchase conditions.
If you are involved in commercial contracting or dealing with external parties at any level, you need to grasp the practical legal implications of these relationships to ensure you do not expose your organisation to unnecessary risk. You will also need to protect your company from litigation and anticipate legal pitfalls.
Key Topics Covered:
Effective Contract Negotiation
Preparing for negotiation
Developing winning strategies
Objectives and aligning to strategy
Understanding the rules of negotiation and culture
Key negotiation behaviours and communication skills
Mapping routes to agreement
Formation of a Binding Contract
What is a contract?
Making a binding and enforceable contract
Six components
Offer
Acceptance
Deeds
Pre Contract Documents
Terms of a Contract
Managing the Contract
Payment mechanisms
Contract
Service levels
Audit rights
Dealing with change
Delegation
Contract programme and governance
Change management
Constructive Performance Obligations
Drafting Exercises
Bribery and Corruption
The Bribery Act
General and corporate offences
Bribing foreign officials
Enforcement and penalties
Key issues for companies
Associated persons
Facilitation payments
Gifts and hospitality
Limiting Risk - Damages, Termination, Variation and Dispute Resolution
Impact of Brexit on business contracts and Brexit checklist
Financial hardship
Performance impossible
EU references
Governing law
Jurisdiction
Reviewing existing contracts - tips
Future-proofing contracts
Amending contracts in light of Brexit
Boilerplate Clauses
The 10 Key Steps Tool For Drafting and Analysing a Contract
