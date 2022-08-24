Two Day Seminar: Examine the FDA's Tougher Import Program in 2022 (Orlando, FL, United States - November 9-10, 2022)

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA's Tougher Import Program in 2022" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

FDA's import and export programs are complex, detailed and undergo changes without notice to the public. The FDA's and CBP's new import and enforcement program operates with remarkably efficient software systems that can leave a firm scrambling for a resolution and end up suffering the expensive consequences of a detention.

The information data base used by the FDA includes extensive information about foreign suppliers. If your foreign supplier does not meet the FDA's requirements, your shipment will not be permitted entry, in some cases even before the products can be loaded onto the vessel or before it arrives at the port.

Foreign establishments are subject to the same manufacturing regulations as U.S. firms. There are inherent problems with foreign commerce, such as language and cultural differences. If a foreign firm's manufacturing operation or its products fail any criteria, a detention, or even worse, a refusal becomes your next crisis. If your product is detained, you must now how to try and resolve the problem with the FDA. You have only ten days to figure out your plan and have FDA agree, which as not a given. On day 11, your product must either be destroyed or exported.

FDA offers special programs to automatically release entries provided pre-qualification criteria are met. This is especially valuable to importers of perishable goods. However, the FDA has begun to disqualify participants.

Import/export requirements can be confusing and costly if you do not understand the legal requirements. You need clarity, accurate knowledge, and solid business procedures to succeed.

Learning Objectives:

Understand how FDA and CBP legal and administrative requirements intersect

You can understand FDA's legal requirements and somewhat esoteric policies

Understand FDA's internal procedures for import operations

Learn how to mitigate and resolve import detentions

Learn how to avoid common problems

Develop practical ways to improve your import and export business

Learn how to interact with FDA and follow their procedures

Learn what happens to your if a foreign supplier is in trouble with FDA

Understand FDA's import-for-export limitations

Understand the export requirements and prohibitions

Who Should Attend:

Business Planning Executives

Regulatory Directors

In-house Legal Counsel and Contract Specialists

Venture Capitalists

Business acquisition Managers

Owners of New or Developing Import/Export Firms

International Trade and Logistics Managers

Import Brokers

Investors

Sales Managers

Key Topics Covered:



Day 01 (9:00 AM - 4:30 PM)

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

FDA's Legal Requirements and Violations

FDA and U.S. Custom Border Protection (CBP) Joint Import Operations

FDA Establishment Registration

10:30 AM - 10:45 AM Break

10:45 AM - 12:00 Noon

Information Required for Entry into U.S. Commerce

12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM Lunch

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Article Return for Repair

2:30 PM - 2:45 PM Break

2:45 PM - 4:30 PM

Entry Delays, Detentions, and Refusals

Notice of Action (NOA)

Detention Hearing Management

Day 02 (9:00 AM - 4:30 PM)

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Import Alerts

Foreign Inspections

10:30 AM - 10:45 AM Break

10:45 AM - 12:00 Noon

Voluntary Qualified Import Program for Food

Warning Letter Management

12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM Lunch

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

FDA Export Requirements for Unapproved Products

FDA Export Certificates

2:30 PM - 2:45 PM Break

2:45 PM - 4:30 PM

FDA Import-for-Export Requirements

International Trade Shows

Personal Baggage

Compassionate Use

