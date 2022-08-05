Two Day Conference: Fundamentals of Today's U.S. Natural Gas Industry - Houston, United States - September 20-21, 2022

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022



This comprehensive and clearly explained program is for professionals who are seeking an understanding of today's North American natural gas industry and want to be up and running to make intelligent and prudent trading and buying decisions.



Learn how the production/transportation/delivery infrastructure works and how deals are done. Know who the natural gas market participants are and how commercial transactions occur along each segment of the value chain. Understand and apply your knowledge of how the wholesale natural gas and transportation markets operate and where the new opportunities are in today's dynamic natural gas marketplace.



You will be more confident and benefit from knowing comprehensive nuts-and-bolts fundamentals through to understanding purchasing strategies that will manage risk and avoiding costly mistakes.



What You Will Learn

A detailed understanding of all parts of the natural gas value chain, infrastructure components and how the natural gas industry operates across the value chain spectrum.

What natural gas is, how it is created, the different "types" of natural gas based on various factors and sources, terminology, measurements and conversions.

The essential of understanding how gas is used, by whom and what are demand drivers and related issues.

The basics of natural gas production, drilling techniques and economic and market issues around production operations in different types of production basins that impact supply availability.

What the unprecedented growth of unconventional gas supplies mean for the future of natural gas production and how it is changing infrastructures, pipeline flows and delivery options.

The issues and dilemmas the industry faces in obtaining supply from new production technologies and understanding what "reserves" are and the various definitions and estimation methods.

The basics of gas gathering, operations, markets and regulatory issues.

What gas processing is, how it operates, Natural Gas Liquids extraction flows, and related economic issues in today's market.

The importance of gas quality issues and the economic, operational and regulatory concerns about gas quality and the different concerns along the value chain about gas quality and interchangeability.

The keys parts of natural gas pipelines, how pipelines operate, who the pipeline companies are and the significant issues pipeline face in a changing market.

The importance of storage, the different types, operations and storage development issues.

How LNG terminals work and how North American supply developments are impacting the evolving markets for global LNG.

Significant LDC physical plant-related operations, how they work, LDC economic and rate worries and regulatory trends in today's market.

Who regulates what, where, how and why and how FERC and state utility commission policy, major Orders and regulations have evolved into today's "open access" environment.

How natural gas delivery and storage is regulated across the value chain and how it continues to evolve in today's environment.

Significant FERC regulatory initiatives, policies and Orders that have transformed the industry and currently policy and regulatory issues that impact how the industry operates and the information it collects and disseminates.

Evolving State regulatory concerns, issues and the changing role of state regulators.

Overview of regulated rate components and rate design and new rate and policies on the horizon.

The fundamentals of Rate Proceedings and how to understand capacity issues and pipeline tariffs, transportation services, agreements and rates.

Who Should Attend:



Professionals from natural gas and electric utilities, energy producers, pipelines, municipals, energy marketers, banks, government regulators and industrial companies; energy and electric power executives; new hires; attorneys; government regulators; traders & trading support staff; marketing, sales, purchasing & risk management personnel; accountants & auditors; plant operators, engineers, corporate planners and anyone needing a strong foundation in the U. S. and Canadian natural gas business.



