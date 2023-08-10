Two of Dallas-Fort Worth’s best high school football players announced their commitment

Two of the best Texas high school football players in Dallas-Fort Worth took the next step in their athletic careers.

Caden Durham, a four star prospect and 247Sports No. 12 running back in the nation, also announced his decision on the steam. He verbally commit to LSU.

Both Simmons and Durham played a pivotal role in Duncanville’s state championship run in Class 6A division one.

Simmons, with a 6-foot-3, 225 pound frame, was a beast in the trenches, recording 22.5 sacks as a junior and 79 total tackles. He chose Texas over LSU and Miami and is the first five star prospect to join the Longhorn’s class of 2024 commits.

Durham rushed for 1960 yards and a whopping 36 rushing touchdowns, including three in the state championship game. With a 5-foot-9, 195 pound frame, Durham gained national attention with elite speed, elusiveness and toughness.

Durham chose LSU over Oklahoma and Texas A&M. He is the Tigers’ first class of 2024 running back commit.

Now, both Simmons and Durham will, once again, have key roles for Duncanville. Will the Panthers repeat as state champions?