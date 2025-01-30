Two Dúbravka stops nominated for January's Premier League Save of the Month award

The Slovakian goalkeeper's close-range stop from Jørgen Strand Larsen in Newcastle's 3-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers is included, as well as his save in United's 3-1 away win against Southampton, pushing Taylor Harwood-Bellis' overhead kick from point-blank range over his own crossbar.

Former Magpie Matz Sels also features on the shortlist as well as Ipswich Town's Christian Walton, David Raya of Arsenal and Leicester City's Jakub Stolarczyk.

Dúbravka's teammate Alexander Isak is also in the running for one of the English top-flight's monthly prize - the EA Sports Player of the Month award while Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been nominated for the Barclays Manager of the Month gong.

Newcastle fans can vote for Dúbravka by clicking here. Voting will close at 12pm (GMT) on Monday, 3rd February and the winner will be announced later next week.