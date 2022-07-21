Two in custody, one in hospital after stabbing in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a stabbing sent one man to hospital.

Officers were called to Salter St. near Ryall Park at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested a short distance away from the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to please contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.

The Canadian Press