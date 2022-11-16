The two curveballs Eddie Jones and England could throw the All Blacks

Charlie Morgan
·5 min read
The two curveballs Eddie Jones and England could throw the All Blacks - GETTY IMAGES/David Rogers
The two curveballs Eddie Jones and England could throw the All Blacks - GETTY IMAGES/David Rogers

Named shirts have made a well-publicised return to Test rugby union this autumn, but Eddie Jones would have gone a step further, as he explained last week ahead of England’s win over Japan.

“If I had my way, the players would have their own [squad] numbers,” he said. “We wouldn't be worried about who is one to 15. We could name the squad of 23 and work out on the day who starts and who finishes.”

Such an approach, which would mirror football and cannot be too far away, would require players to think on their feet and suss out opposition line-ups once they take the field. It would also offer further scope for smoke and mirrors during the build-up to matches. No wonder Jones likes the idea.

England have retained 25 players for Saturday evening’s match against New Zealand, a fascinating first meeting between the sides since the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

At the end of a year that his team has spent treading water, with discernible signs of progress fairly minimal, Jones may well have prepared some positional curveballs.

Henry Slade to full-back, Freddie Steward to wing?

You have to go back to two days before Christmas in 2017 for Henry Slade’s sole start in the Premiership at full-back, which came in a 35-14 victory for Exeter Chiefs over Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens.

The 29-year-old has as many starts in this position for England, although that may not come up in official records. Against Australia last year, Jones did his best to divert attention away from Slade by keeping him in the number 13 jersey and handing the one marked ‘14’ to Manu Tuilagi.

It was Freddie Steward, though, that assumed the role of right wing that evening. Tuilagi joined Owen Farrell in the centres, until the latter’s injury, with Marcus Smith at fly-half. We had the exact same backline configuration, completed by Ben Youngs at scrum-half and Jonny May on the left wing, for the last 15 minutes of England’s win over Japan.

Slade looked comfortable, as he often does – he shone at fly-half against Saracens at the back-end of last season. This break, following an incisive angle off the shoulder of Farrell, demonstrates his dynamism and vision:

Once in the clear, he dinked through a grubber that May could not quite reach:

Back in March 2020, Slade spent 70 minutes of the 33-30 win over Wales at full-back, too. When May failed a head injury assessment early on, Elliot Daly shifted to the wing. Youngs, George Ford, Farrell, Tuilagi and Anthony Watson were the remaining backs.

Stationing Slade at full-back again has obvious benefits. He has existing chemistry with Smith and it provides the England backline with a left-footed kicking outlet to tease New Zealand’s back-field coverage. This was a fine strike during the last Six Nations that earned a 50:22:

From a slightly deeper role in attack, Slade would be able to pick angles and help feed the wider channels. Should conditions allow, Sam Simmonds will be lurking close to the touchlines.

As for defence, Slade completed a tidy one-on-one tackle on Ryohei Yamanaka last time out:

You may remember that he actually had most of the second half in the 2019 World Cup semi-final at full-back after replacing May. While he should have been penalised for this tackle on Sevu Reece after failing to wrap an arm, yet the incident showed that Slade is not afraid to put himself in harm way:

Steward switching to the wing would not necessarily lessen his aerial influence. New Zealand have used cross-field kick-passes well on this tour, scoring a try through Jordie Barrett in Cardiff and then another through Mark Telea at Murrayfield:

Steward, the towering Leicester Tiger, could potentially nullify this tactic while allowing England to hoist their own up-and-unders.

The obvious question about such a ploy is why Jones has not simply recalled Daly, such a vital figure for all-conquering Saracens because of his pace and synergy with Farrell, if he wants a playmaking, left-footed full-back. Well, presumably that would peel away a layer of deception that Jones wants to keep.

Sam Simmonds and Billy Vunipola in the same back row?

Most clues indicate that England will stick with a trio of tall lineout jumpers in their starting pack. On that topic, bearing in mind that Jones keeps on underlining the importance of the set piece, you wonder whether they have protested too much.

England finished the Argentina defeat with Jack Willis, Sam Simmonds and Tom Curry together. A week later, Billy Vunipola arrived from the bench to join Simmonds and Curry:

Facing the All Blacks with two lineout specialist jumpers would be bold, even if England did this in 2019 with Curry supporting Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes. However, it is also precisely the sort of surprise that Jones enjoys dropping on opponents to incite uncertainty.

Billy Vunipola and Simmonds offer variety to the lineout in different ways. The former is a nimble, strong lifter. Simmonds’ acceleration can be deadly from the tail of mauls. Both of them can line up in midfield from shortened lineouts to dovetail with runners like Tuilagi.

Jones labelled Simmonds recently as “a delightful player to coach” and has praised his jackalling more than once. The mobility of Curry and Sam Underhill as a defensive combination derailed New Zealand in 2019. Might it be that Simmonds is the foil for Curry this time?

If so, think of the carrying threats that would be posed by an England pack featuring Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler, Curry, Simmonds and Billy Vunipola. The last two could alternate at the base of the scrum according to the scenario. That is a lot for any defence to be monitoring.

