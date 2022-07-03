Two crashes near Orcutt result in 2 deaths, multiple injuries

Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Highway 1 just north of Highway 135 near Orcutt late Saturday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

That crash was one of two traffic-related incidents near Orcutt within a short time.

At 10:17 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and Vandenberg Space Force Base were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others, including a pedestrian, had moderate injuries, Safechuck said.

Additionally, two other people had minor injuries, Safechuck added.

Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Highway 1 just north of Highway 135 near Orcutt late Saturday night

The crash occurred near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road, he added.

Two patients had critical injuries, and extrication was in progress, Safechuck said.

The separate incidents each required multiple ambulances.

CHP officers from the Santa Maria area were investigating both incidents and had requested that the vehicles be towed from the scene as evidence.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.