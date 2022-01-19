Two new COVID-related deaths brings the New Year death toll in Sudbury to 13 in less than three weeks

The daily pandemic report from the Sudbury Health Unit on Wednesday revealed that two more persons have died as the result of COVID-19.

No details were provided on the COVID-related deaths but this brings the Sudbury area death count to 61 people who have died since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Both deaths were assigned to the Greater Sudbury area. Since the New Year, less than three weeks ago, this means 13 people have died.

Also on Wednesday, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) reported 179 new COVID-19 cases. There are still 21 active outbreaks in the city. Across Ontario on Wednesday, there were 577 COVID patients in intensive care units.

Sudbury's Health Sciences North (HSN) also reported there are still 51 active COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with three of them in the Intensive Care Unit for Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The health unit also reported there are now 993 active cases that are being monitored locally. Also, since the PHSD began tracking COVID-19 cases just over 22 months ago, there have been 8,256 total COVID-19 cases confirmed locally. PHSD also said 7,263 of those cases are now resolved. More complete details are included on the daily COVID-19 public health summary.

As for the possible location of the new cases, PHSD said 144 new cases were reported to have occurred in the Greater Sudbury area, eight new cases in the rural Sudbury district and 27 new cases for the Manitoulin district.

The Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory (WUT) reported an outbreak in that area of Manitoulin Island and said the WUT administrative building will be closed for the rest of this week. Residents can contact the WUT Facebook page for further updates.

With respect to the possible causes of new and recent cases, PHSD reported 58 new cases linked to outbreaks, seven new cases associated with close contact of a confirmed case, two cases that are travel related, zero new cases with no known epidemiological link, 61 cases with information missing, and 51 additional cases that are under investigation.

PHSD also reported general demographics each day about the age groups for people who are becoming infected.

Epidemiological data showed that the majority of local cases are persons in the 20 to 39 age category with 2,966 total cases (An increase of 61 cases).

The next highest number was 1,999 for the 40-59 age group (An increase of 36).

There were also 1,876 cases for the 19 and under age group (An increase of 13).

Seniors in the 60 to 79 age group amounted to 997 cases total (An increase of 39).

People aged 80 and over are currently the lowest category with 418 cases (An increase of 30).

There was no change in the Not Specified category, which has zero cases.

Note: The numbers above might not correspond to other numbers being reported because the health unit does not report fresh numbers daily, as they happen. Some of the numbers are delayed.

With respect to COVID-19 testing, PHSD said there have been 369,151 total tests carried out locally since the pandemic began; an increase of 270 new tests since Tuesday's report.

With respect to vaccination numbers, PHSD is now reporting percentages of people vaccinated rather than doses given. The percentage of area residents who are now fully vaccinated translates to 78 per cent of all people in the PHSD area.

No new outbreaks have been reported by the Sudbury health unit in the past 24 hours. There are three separate outbreaks at the hospital, as well as at several long-term care homes and congregate living homes in the city. More details can be found on the daily COVID summary page. Just scroll to the bottom of the summary page to COVID-19 Outbreaks. It also includes locations where outbreaks have been declared over.Also, at Sudbury's Health Sciences North, there were 51 patients with confirmed COVID-19 at the hospital, the hospital website reported. Three of those COVID patients were in the intensive care unit. In addition to this there were 20 admitted patients "being tested" for COVID-19. HSN said one of the 20 patients was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). HSN has also reported 15 past-positives for COVID-19, patients who no longer have the disease but still require care. One of those 15 patients was in the ICU.

There are active COVID-19 outbreaks at the hospital; fourth floor, South Tower (as of Jan.3), and sixth floor, North Tower (as of Jan.8) and fifth floor, South Tower (as of Jan. 14).

On the provincial COVID-19 roster today, the Ontario government daily website reported 5,744 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases across the province. This includes 577 COVID patients in intensive care. Also today, the province reported 59 new COVID-19 deaths.

Len Gillis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sudbury.com