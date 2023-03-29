Two country megastars to host Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco in May

Country music megastars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will be hosting the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on May 11.





This is Parton’s second consecutive year hosting the awards show. It will stream live on Amazon Prime Video and then rebroadcast for free the following day on Amazon Freevee.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton said in a statement. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together.”

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” Brooks added.

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton hosted the last ACM award show held in Texas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The ACM Awards have traded one Dallas Cowboys facility for another, since The Star serves as the team’s headquarters.

This is the first time the awards show will be back in Texas since 2015.