Bobby Witt Jr. takes responsibility for mistakes in Kansas City Royals loss to Rockies

Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch drew his second start at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday afternoon. After allowing two runs in his 2023 season debut against the Washington Nationals, Lynch tried his hand against the visiting Colorado Rockies.

The results were wildly different.

Lynch surrendered five runs in the first inning. A costly error and a hit-by-pitch were the precursor to the eventful frame. The Rockies turned two RBI-singles and a two-run triple into an early lead. Colorado sent eight batters to the plate en route to a 6-4 victory.

Despite the slow start, Lynch battled through adversity. He worked five innings and gave the Royals a chance to climb back into the game. He closed his start with four shutout innings and recorded seven strikeouts.

The Royals collected eight hits but couldn’t generate run support. KC stranded nine runners on base and struggled to take advantage of scoring opportunities.

Royals outfielder Nick Pratto broke through with his third home run. He drilled a 438-foot blast off Rockies starter Austin Gomber to get KC on the board.

In the eighth inning, the Royals threatened with a late rally. Drew Waters drove in Maikel Garcia to cut the deficit within three runs. Salvador Perez added an RBI single in the ninth.

The Rockies held on late to win the series outright. KC has now lost three consecutive games and will look to avoid a sweep Sunday afternoon.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s tough day in the field

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. had a few blunders against the Rockies. Witt, who has made several highlight defensive plays this year, committed a first-inning error as he bobbled a routine ground ball from Jurickson Profar. The baseball bounced off his glove and allowed Profar to reach safely at first base.

The error would prove costly. Instead of a tailor-made double play, the error set up a five-run inning. The Rockies cashed in on the mistake, sending eight batters to the plate in the first. Ryan McMahon and Randal Grichuk recorded an RBI singles.

Later, Elehuris Montero provided the major blow with a two-run triple.

In the third inning, Witt was picked off at third base. After beginning the inning with a leadoff single and collecting his 18th stolen base, Witt wandered too far off the bag and was thrown out by Elias Diaz.

It was the second consecutive day that Witt was picked off on the base path.

The Royals had runners in scoring position with no one out. Instead of a potential rally, the Royals scratched across one run despite sending six batters to the plate.

Nick Pratto hits first leadoff homer

The Royals began the afternoon with a proverbial bang. In the first inning, Nick Pratto hit a solo home run to get KC on the scoreboard. It was his third home run this season and first career blast from the leadoff spot.

Pratto drilled a 92.7 mph four-seam fastball into the right-field seats. The home run traveled 438 feet and registered an 106.1-mph exit velocity.

Since returning from Triple-A Omaha on April 28, Pratto has hit .302 (32-for-106) with 16 walks, 11 extra-base hits, and 14 RBIs.

What’s next: The Royals conclude their weekend series against the Rockies. Brady Singer will start Sunday’s game against Kyle Freeland.