Two climbers injured by rockfall on 'well-known' route in Squamish, B.C.

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Police in Squamish, B.C., say two climbers sustained "significant injuries" and had to be rescued from a route on the Stawamus Chief mountain on Thursday.

Squamish RCMP say the climbers were then taken to hospital to receive care.

A social media post from Squamish Search and Rescue says the climbers were injured by a rockfall, and members of its team responded to the call.

It says a helicopter rescue crew was deployed and it used a long line to extract the injured climbers from the rock face.

The statement says the pair were initially helped by another group of climbers nearby on the "well-known" route in the Bulletheads area of the mountain.

The search team shared a photo showing the rescue from a distance with the two climbers perched in a vertical crack on the sheer-looking granite wall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press