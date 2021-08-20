Two Chinese cities warn online property platforms not to hype homes

BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Two Chinese cities warned local online property platforms not to overstate valuations or hype properties to boost home sales, suggesting authorities are still alert to any effort to excessively pump up prices.

China implemented a slew of new measures this year to cool its home property market and control debt linked to the sector，imposing caps on prices for resale homes and restrictions on purchases.

The housing regulator in the city of Xiamen in southeastern Fujian province said on Friday that it has summoned managers of online platforms that post property-related information to warn them not to overstate resale prices.

The regulator in the city of over 5 million people said on its official social media account that it has also ordered the platforms not to hype up properties in school districts.

Separately, authorities in the city of Chengdu in southwestern Sichuan province on Thursday held a meeting with property platforms including KE Holdings, China's largest platform that match buyers and sellers of real estate.

At the meeting, platforms were told to strictly follow policies on managing and controlling property prices in the city of 20 million people.

New York-traded shares of KE Holdings, which operates housing platforms Lianjia and Beike in China, slumped 14.86% on Thursday after the eastern city of Hangzhou, one of China's hottest residential markets, on Wednesday introduced its own official resale housing trading platform.

A top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party recently reiterated its stance on the property sector, saying "homes are for living in, not for speculation".

China's new home prices rose at the slowest clip in six months in July as authorities tightened rules on the sector, but they were still up 4.6% compared with a year earlier. (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)