Two children killed when a car hits five kids in Broward County, fire-rescue says

A car plowed into five children in front of a Wilton Manors apartment building Monday afternoon, killing two of the children, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephan Gollan said.

The crash happened at 2417 NW Ninth Ave. The other three children were taken from there to Broward Health Medical Center.

Wilton Manors police Tweeted that Northwest Ninth Avenue/Powerline Road is shut down from the 1900 block to the 2600 block. A family reunification center is being set up at the Wilton Manors City Hall Emergency Operation Center, 2020 Wilton Dr.

Herald news partner CBS4’s Joan Murray reports that witnesses say a speeding driver cut around a stopped Broward County Transit bus, hit the kids and left.

Two kids killed when witnesses say a speeding driver went around a stopped Broward bus, slammed into the children and then took off ⁦@CBSMiami⁩ pic.twitter.com/RiFxLa27bU — Joan Murray (@joanmurraycbs4) December 27, 2021

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.