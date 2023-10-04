Two children shot in overnight drive-by, Lexington County deputies say

Two children were injured in a late night drive-by shooting, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Medical officials said the victims’ injuries were not considered life threatening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. Further information on the minors’ conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Winter Way, according to the release. That’s in Lexington, about 1.5 miles from White Knoll High School.

Multiple shots were fired from a white compact sedan with tinted windows that drove away after the shooting, the sheriff’s department said.

Witnesses said the vehicle circled the neighborhood before the shooting, according to the release.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.