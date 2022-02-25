Two children and a man drown in a pool at a Hollywood home, police say

Two young children and a man drowned inside a pool at a Hollywood home Thursday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., Hollywood officers were called to the scene of a drowning in the 700 block of South Highland Drive, according to police.

It was there that officers found a 5-year-old, 2-year-old and a man upon arrival and began doing CPR. After being taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, the trio were subsequently pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating what happened. Few details have been released and authorities have not yet identified the children and man, whose age was not given. His relationship to the kids remains unclear.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.