Two children hospitalised after Stamford Hill fire

Two children were hospitalised after a house caught fire in Stamford Hill on Sunday.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) battled the blaze for more than an hour after being called to Castlewood Road at 10.32pm on Sunday.

Social media footage shows Stamford Hill’s volunteer paramedics Hatzola working with firefighters to get stretchers to the scene.

The Hatzola crew took three people to hospital, London Ambulance Service said.

@Hatzola @lfbhackney rescued 2 kids from a house fire on Castlewood Road N16.

Crowds of people were seen outside the mid-terraced home as the ground floor fire took hold.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, and our hazardous area response team.

“Three people were taken to hospital by a Hatzola ambulance crew.”

LFB said the fire is believed to have been accidental and involved candles.

A spokesperson said: “We’d recommend swapping traditional candles for safer flameless LED alternatives, but if you do use real candles, it’s so important to never leave them unattended.

“Always make sure that they’re held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over.”

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Stoke Newington, Holloway and Homerton fire stations attended the scene.

