Two children die in space of 24 hours after being left in hot car in the US

A photo of a Walgreens outlet (Google Maps)

Two children have died in the United States almost 24 hours apart after being left in hot cars by their parents.

A one-year-old child died in North Carolina on Friday after his father left him inside a hot car before going to work, police said.

The Mebane Police Department said officers responded to a call from a manufacturing plant after 12:20pm according to local news outlets.

When the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the youngster couldn’t be revived, police said.

The child’s father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined just how long the child was in the car.

Police have not released the name of the father or the child. No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing.

It comes after another one-year-old died in Georgia after being left inside a parked car outside a Walgreens outlet for up to four hours as temperatures reached around 40C in the vehicle.

Officers rushed to the scene following reports of an “unresponsive child” in the city of Danielsville on Thursday after the child’s mother raised the alarm.

NBC News reported that the child’s mother was a staff member at Walgreens. Despite the best efforts of emergency services the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 23 children died after being left inside hot cars in the US in 2021. The National Safety Council said an average of 38 children die each year after being left in cars.