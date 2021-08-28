Two children die in residential pool in possible drowning, Jackson County sheriff says

Two children under 3 years old died in what police are looking into as a possible drowning, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté.

Forté tweeted at 5:49 p.m. Saturday that the two children were found in a residential swimming pool near Smart Road and Bob White Lane in Jackson County. Both children were transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, he said in the tweet.

This story will be updated. Check back for details.