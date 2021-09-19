Two children among those shot after a family argument, Miami-Dade police say

A family argument turned into a quadruple shooting in the Richmond Heights area of South Miami-Dade, police said.

After the 2 a.m. gunfire in the 14900 block of Pierce Street, a 4-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man all were taken to hospitals by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, police said. They’re in stable condition.

No arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

Fiery Tesla crash that killed two people in Coral Gables will be investigated by NTSB

Former University of Miami player pleads not guilty in 2006 murder of Bryan Pata