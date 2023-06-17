Two children among bodies of four people found dead at a house in west London

The four bodies were found at a property in Staines Road, Bedfont (Google Maps )

Four people, including two children, have been found dead at a flat in west London, the Met Police has said.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the Met said the four were found at a house in Staines Road, Bedfont on Friday afternoon.

As well as a man and a woman who were thought to be in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and three-year-old boy, were also found dead at the scene.

Chief superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: “I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond.

“I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.

“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.”

The Police said they were called at approximately 3.12pm to the property.

After arriving, they forced entry to the premises where they found the bodies of the four.

It is thought all four are related and officers are informing the next of kin. The Met’s investigation is being led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

Additional police officers will be in the area over the weekend while the Met has issued an appeal for any further information relating to the four.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5135/16Jun.