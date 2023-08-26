Street racing potential factor in horror crash that killed two children, aged nine and 10, in Sydney’s south

Photograph: Tim Pascoe/AAP

Police are investigating street racing as a potential factor in a horror crash that killed two children in Monterey on Friday night.

The two boys, aged nine and 10, were passengers in a car that crashed into a tree in Sydney’s south.

At 9.50pm, police were called to The Grand Parade in Monterey, near Kogarah, to reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The two boys were taken to Sydney children’s hospital but died overnight, police said.

Another passenger, a nine-year-old girl, was taken to Sydney children’s hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man, was initially taken to St George hospital with serious but stable injuries. He is currently under police guard as the investigation continues. Police have yet to speak to him as he receives medical treatment.

Detective Inspector Jason Hogan said that while all lines of inquiry were open, street racing was being considered as part of the investigation into the crash, adding that police are looking to identify a “grey sedan” travelling near the crash.

“At this stage police will be looking at all lines of inquiry and that will be one of them.

“We will be seeking the assistance of members of the public to identify a grey sedan that was travelling in lane one around the time of the collision.

“We would like to speak to the driver of the silver vehicle to establish what they saw and any actions that may or may not have been undertaken.”

A “significant” line of inquiry will also be the speed the car was travelling, which Hogan said appeared to be a “contributing factor”.

Hogan added that police have remained in contact with the families of the children, to “ensure their ongoing welfare and that they are kept abreast of our investigation, as it unfolds”.

A witness told the ABC that had it not been for the tree, the car would have crashed into his house.

“I heard a loud bang and ran outside, there were helpers at the scene. We tried to get to the right side of the car, pulled off the door and the girl came out crying.

“Unfortunately, on the other side, the car was jammed because of the impact.

“I was scared for my life,” he said. “If it wasn’t for that tree, the car would have been in my house and my neighbour’s house. But unfortunately what happened was pretty bad.”

A crime scene has been established, with officers from the Crash Investigation Unit investigating the incident.

Police have urged anyone with dashcam, CCTV footage or information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.