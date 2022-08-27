Two charged with terrorist offences after probe into right-wing extremism

A man and woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police said.

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, have been remanded into custody ahead of the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.

He is further charged with one count of encouraging terrorism, three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication, and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York, faces one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and one charge under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

They were detained after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home addresses on Monday following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).

Warrants of further detention were granted on Tuesday, CTPNE said.

They will appear via video-link before magistrates in London on Saturday.