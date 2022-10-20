Two charged following Dartford bridge protests

·1 min read
Police by the QEII bridge
Essex Police said two men had been charged with conspiracy to commit a public nuisance

Two people have been charged in connection with protests on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.

Traffic was disrupted on the M25 during the two-day protest which started on Monday.

Morgan Trowland, 39, of Drummond Way, Islington and Marcus Decker, 33, of no fixed address, were charged with committing a public nuisance.

Essex Police said the pair would appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

