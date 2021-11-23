Two charged in alleged COVID-19 security breach of Ontario's immunization system

Ontario Provincial Police say they've arrested two people, including a government employee, after an alleged security breach of the province's COVID-19 immunization system.

Police say they began investigating last week after the Ontario government received reports of spam text messages from people who had scheduled appointments or accessed vaccine certificates through the portal.

OPP say they searched homes in Ottawa and Quebec.

They say they seized a number of devices, including computers and laptops.

Police charged 22-year-old Ayoub Sayid, of Gloucester, Ont., and 22-year-old Rahim Abdu of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., with one count each of unauthorized use of a computer.

Police allege Sayid is an employee with the vaccine contact centre in the Minstry of Government and Consumer Services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press