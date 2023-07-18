Two Centreville men face charges related to a shots-fired incident in Speerville

Two Centreville men faced charges in Woodstock provincial court Tuesday, July 18, related to a series of incidents, including a police chase and shots fired, stretching through several Carleton County communities on Monday.

The court charged Connell Ross McLean, 27, and Issac Tedford Thomas, 27, with possession of a restricted weapon while prohibited and remanded both to jail until bail hearings on July 21.

Crown Prosecutor Brian Munn said several more charges are pending against each man, including discharging a firearm with intent and flight from police.

McLean will return for his bail hearing by video on Friday at 9:30 a.m., while Thomas’s bail hearing is set for 1:30 p.m.

Cpl. Stephane Esculier of the New Brunswick RCMP J Division confirmed the arrest of two men following a collision between an off-road vehicle and a police cruiser on Route 105 in Lower Brighton, south of Harland, Monday afternoon.

He said the arrests were related to a Monday morning incident in Speerville, south of Woodstock, which included shots fired.

The suspects fled Speerville leading to an hours-long police search and investigation in several communities, including Lakeville, between Centreville and Woodstock, and Lower Brighton.

Esculier said police arrested one man at the scene of the Lower Brighton accident. He said the second man fled into the woods, but police soon apprehended him with the help of an RCMP dog team.

The RCMP said officers also recovered the side-by-side.

Esculier said the arrests close the chapter on the Monday incidents, noting that the public can return to normal activities.

The RCMP noted in the press release that the public may see an increased police presence in Carleton County over the next few days.

They explained several RCMP specialized policing units, such as the Community Crime Reduction Unit, Police Dog Services, Air Services, the Emergency Response Team, the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit and the Forensic Identification Section, were deployed and are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The RCMP said the Woodstock Police Force and the New Brunswick Integrated Enforcement Units assisted in the investigation, and the RCMP Operational Communications Centre played an instrumental role.

Monday’s police investigation began at 8 a.m. when police responded to reports of shots fired from an ATV at a civilian’s car in Speerville.

In a news release, the RCMP said an occupant of a side-by-side discharged a firearm at a vehicle that was following it. The two men in the side-by-side immediately fled the scene. No injuries have been reported to the police.

Later Monday morning, the RCMP posted a warning on social media, informing the public of an ongoing police operation in Lakeville.

Early Monday afternoon, the RCMP Woodstock Police Force, Ambulance N.B. and the Hartland Fire Department responded to the collision in Lower Brighton.

Monday’s incidents extended a busy weekend for the RCMP in Carleton County.

At 2:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, a group of ATV riders fired shots at a police officer as he tried to pull them over on Route 105 in Florenceville-Bristol. The ATVers fled towards Centreville.

Esculier said the arrests in Lower Brighton relate to the Speerville incident. He said last week’s incident in the Florenceville-Bristol and Centreville area remains under investigation.

The RCMP release included photos of a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

The RCMP ask anyone who was travelling in or who resides in the area of Lower Brighton, East Brighton, Lakeville-Carleton and the southeast side of Hartland and who may have security camera or dash cam footage of this incident or other information to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000.

Police said information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

— With files from Judy Cole

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun