Two cases of unnatural death registered in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 28 (ANI): Two unnatural death (UD) cases have been registered as an 18-year-old girl was found dead after allegedly drowning into a stream and her friend was found hanging from a tree near his residence in Goa.

"Today in the afternoon a call was received from PHC balli, Cuncolim about a girl named Anisha Velip 18 yrs r/o Khedem Padi Cuncolim found dead as a case of drowning," said Pankaj Kumar Singh, South Goa Superintendent of Police.

Accordingly, a UD case was registered, inquest proceedings were conducted and the body was sent for preservation at TB hospital Margao.

During the investigation it was observed that the water level was low in the water stream where Anisha was reportedly found, the SP stated.

"The investigations revealed the presence of the friend of the deceased named Sarvesh near the victim's house as corroborated by witnesses. Anisha's mother had also seen him near the spot where Anisha was found lying in the rivulet," said Singh.

During the search, Sarvesh was not found at his residence. Later his body was found hanging from a tree near his residence at Cavrem Quepem. Another UD case was accordingly registered at PS Quepem, he added.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is in process. (ANI)

