Two cases of Omicron variant found in the UK

Two cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been identified in the UK, the Government said.

The individuals and all members of their households have been ordered to self-isolate after one case was detected in Chelmsford, Essex, and the other in Nottingham.

Both cases are believed to be connected and there is a link to southern Africa.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said targeted testing is now being carried out, as travel restrictions were set to be introduced for Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola.

Sajid Javid told BBC News: "Today I can announce one thing that we are doing immediately is carrying out targeted testing and sequencing of positive cases in the two areas that are affected."

The Health Secretary said anyone who has travelled to the four countries recently added to the red list - Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia - in the past 10 days should take PCR tests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out further measures during a Downing Street press conference later on Saturday.

"The UK Health Security Agency is carrying out targeted testing at locations where the positive cases were likely to have been infectious," the department said.

"In response to the developing situation, the UK is taking decisive action to protect public health. Confirmed cases and contacts are being followed up and requested to isolate and get tested as necessary."

It comes after Sajid Javid warned on Friday that the new variant could be more transmissible than the Delta variant, and may impact the effectiveness of current vaccines.

“It may also impact the effectiveness of one of our major treatments,” he told the House of Commons.

He said the variant was of “huge international concern” and it was “highly likely” it had spread to other countries.

“We are concerned that this new variant may pose substantial risk to public health. The variant has an unusual large number of mutations,” he said.

