Two cases of infant botulism identified in Central Kentucky. What to watch for.

After two recent cases of infant botulism, the Madison County Health Department is urging parents to be aware of the symptoms.

The source of the illnesses and whether there is a connection between the two Madison County cases is still under investigation, said Nikita Vundi, director of the health department.

“We may not ever be able to make that connection,” Vundi said, but she said the health department decided to issue an alert to make families aware of the symptoms.

“Infant botulism is a serious illness that requires urgent medical attention,” the health department said in a statement earlier in the week. “In some cases, the source of infant botulism may be honey or exposure to soil contaminated with the Clostridium botulinum bacteria.”

The first symptom of infant botulism is often constipation, according to the health department. Babies may also have trouble sucking or feeding, difficulty swallowing with excess drooling, a “flat” expression and weak facial muscles, “floppy movements” and poor head control because of muscle weakness, decreased movement, a “different” or weaker-sounding cry and droopy eyelids. They might be more tired, irritable and have trouble breathing, the health department said.

Though many forms of botulism can be prevented, the CDC says infant botulism is often an exception.

“Most infant botulism cases cannot be prevented because the bacteria that causes the disease is in soil and dust,” according to the CDC. ”The bacteria can be found inside homes on floors, carpet, and countertops — even after cleaning. For almost all children and adults who are healthy, ingesting botulism spores is not dangerous and will not cause botulism (it’s the toxin that is dangerous). For reasons we do not understand, some infants get botulism when the spores get into their digestive tracts, grow, and produce the toxin.”

The only “avoidable source of botulism spores” is honey, according to California’s Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program, which is why it should not be given to babies under one year old.

Vundi said “this is the time of year” when local honey is for sale, soil is being tilled and some families are enjoying homemade canned goods, which the CDC says can be a source of foodborne botulism if proper canning techniques are not followed.

Vundi said anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical treatment.

Dr. Katrina Hood, a local pediatrician, told WKYT that the illness can be treated with an anti-toxin, and babies who contract botulism are often hospitalized for two to four weeks.

She said most cases of infant botulism are seen between ages two weeks and eight months, and as children’s intestinal tracts develop, the risk of developing the illness decreases.