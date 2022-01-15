Two candidates running for IRC chair, CEO

Incumbent chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) Duane Smith, left, is running for a third term. Patrick Gruben, right, has served as chair of Inuvialuit Development Corporation and will challenge Smith. (CBC - image credit)

Two prominent names will be on the ballot for chairperson and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC).

This includes incumbent Duane Smith who has served in the role for two terms and is running for a third.

He is being challenged by Patrick Gruben who previously served as chair of the Inuvialuit Development Corporation (IDC), according to the IRC website.

The IRC is the body elected to represent Inuvialuit interests.

Each Inuvialuit community — Aklavik, Inuvik, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyaktuk and Ulukhaktok — has a community corporation with elected directors.

The directors of the six community corporations elect the chair of the IRC who also takes on the responsibility of CEO.

In a news release, the IRC said the 42 directors of community corporations will vote in Inuvik on Jan. 26. This will take place at 9 a.m. at the Midnight Sun Complex.

There will also be an all-candidates forum on Jan. 25.

The chairperson and CEO position is a four year term.

Written by Luke Carroll.