Two Canadian Companies Partner To Support Small Business With 1 million Free Subscriptions To Online Social Media Marketing Courses

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, higher education curriculum provider, Mujo Learning Systems Inc ., in partnership with Canadian-based marketing agency Think Profits.com Inc , is pleased to announce the donation of 1 million free subscriptions to their online social media marketing courseware. Available now through to August 6th, 2020. Small businesses across North America will have access to the Social Media Marketing Strategies self-paced-learning course helping companies to harness and maximize their digital presence during these unprecedented times.

Two Canadian companies partner to support small business with 1 million free subscriptions to online social media marketing course (CNW Group/Think Profits.com Inc.)

"Businesses everywhere are struggling right now. We're seeing continent-wide office shutdowns, restaurant and store closures and personnel layoffs that are ultimately leaving many individuals feeling incredibly uncertain of their future," says Shawn Moore, Founder of Think Profits and Mujo Learning Systems. "We want to help. We know our social media courseware can assist companies looking to increase their online presence and financial viability moving forward, so we're making this essential learning tool available to 1 million North Americans free of charge."

The course is ideal for those looking to pivot their company into the digital spectrum, people in isolated areas that do not have access to more traditional forms of learning and individuals looking to make a career change, Mujo's free course will allow students to gain market-ready skills to reach their target audience and achieve their social media content and advertising goals for either their own business or a company that hires them.

To register for your free Social Media Marketing Strategies course or learn more, visit: https://www.thinkprofits.com/free-social-media-course-covid-19

ABOUT THINK PROFITS INC.

Think Profits is a full service digital marketing agency with over two decades of experience. Our award-winning team combines creative ideas with data-driven tactics to create effective digital marketing strategies tailored to our clients. We specialize in Education, Manufacturing & Distribution, Retail & Services, Plumbing & Heating Companies, and Hotels & Travel. We deliver proven results in increasing lead generation, conversions, and growing revenue for our more than 3,000 clients in Canada and the United States.

ABOUT MUJO LEARNING SYSTEMS INC.

Mujo's Founder and Author, Shawn Moore, has educated companies throughout his career on digital marketing strategies. He brought his two decades of digital marketing experience and over 35 years of business experience to Mujo in 2014. His desire to impart this knowledge to a larger audience was the inspiration for Mujo's turnkey digital marketing curriculum, electronic textbooks and teacher training platform courseware.

