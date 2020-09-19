Two byelections will test Liberal support — and Canada's preparations for a pandemic election

Every byelection serves as a public test of a government's popularity. When voters go to the polls in two federal byelections next month, however, they'll also be testing something else — how prepared Canada's elections system is to hold a nationwide vote in the middle of a global pandemic.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that byelections will be held in the ridings of Toronto Centre and York Centre on Oct. 26. The winners will fill the vacancies left in the House of Commons in August when Liberal MP Michael Levitt and former finance minister Bill Morneau both resigned.

Earlier in the week, Trudeau said that Canada's democratic institutions are strong enough to handle the COVID-19 emergency and pushed back against the suggestion that holding an election mid-pandemic would be reckless.

He might have been thinking primarily of these two byelections. The law requires that byelections be called within six months of a seat becoming vacant, with the campaign lasting between 36 and 50 days. That means these votes had to be called by the end of February and held by early April.

While case numbers have been increasing in Ontario — particularly in Toronto, where the two vacant ridings are located — there is no telling how the situation could change over the next six months. Health experts have long warned that the number of new cases of COVID-19 was likely to rise over the fall and winter — possibly beyond the numbers the country was seeing in the spring.

So it's not an ideal time to be holding byelections — but it might be far safer to hold them now than to wait and hope that the situation improves in the near term.

Voting experience to be different

Holding off on calling the byelections might have given the government more time, however — time to push through some of the legislative changes Elections Canada has said it is considering recommending to prepare for a pandemic general election.

One of those proposed changes would extend election "day" to cover an entire weekend, rather than limiting voting to a Monday.

That would reduce the number of voters inside a polling location at any one time and increase the availability of potential voting places such as schools, which otherwise might be full of students.

The early call means that Elections Canada can only make changes within existing elections law. That means Elections Canada can maintain physical distancing in polling locations, require that all poll workers wear masks and supply voters with single-use pencils. (Voters also can request special ballots in the mail but that option was available to them before the pandemic hit.)

Those changes might mean longer lines on voting day and a delay in reporting the results (the people counting the ballots need to be physically distanced, too) but otherwise, the byelections should unfold as they would normally.

This isn't a normal situation, of course. The recent experience of New Brunswick — the first jurisdiction in Canada to hold an election during the pandemic — can act as a guide. But New Brunswick's pandemic experience has been very different from that of Toronto. Since March, New Brunswick has reported 194 cases of COVID-19. Toronto reported 215 new cases on Thursday and Friday alone.

