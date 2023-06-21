Two businesses have outstanding violations: Ada County food service inspections May 30-June 5, 2023
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Blue Sky Bagels, 407 W. Main St., Boise
16*
Del Taco, 8687 W. Overland Road, Boise
22*
Delsa’s Ice Cream Parlor, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise
16*
Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 6708 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
08*
Emily’s Mexican Grill, 4321 W. St. Andrews Drive, Boise
22
Holiday Inn Express, 475 W. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise
16*
Jimmy John’s, 2959 N. Eagle Road, Suite 105, Meridian
10*, 16*, 28*
Maverik, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian
22
Nara Ramen and Sushi Bar, 8675 W. Franklin Road, Boise
22*
New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 4624 W. State St., Boise
15*, 22*
Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle
2*
Sonic Drive-In, 851 N. Orchard St., Boise
16*
Tree City Church of the Nazarene, 3852 N. Eagle Road, Boise
16*
Twin Peaks Restaurant, 7751 W. Spectrum St., Boise
15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise
Axiom Fitness, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite # 220, Meridian
Bar Gernika, 202 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Big Jud’s, 1289 S. Protest Road, Boise
Boise Juice Company, 983 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise
Boise Juice Company Eagle, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Eagle
Boise Pie, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise
Burger King, 300 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Cafe Yumm, 2023 Special Event, Eagle
Chicago Connection, 1752 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Dollar Tree, 3701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Fred Meyer — coffee shop, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Jamba Juice / Auntie Anne’s, 1210 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 103, Meridian
Jitters By Jayne, 208 N. 9th St., Boise
Kuna Senior Services, PO Box 140334, Kuna
La Crepe Boise, 5344 S. Scandia Ave., Meridian
Little Caesars Pizza, 120 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
McDonald’s, 6190 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Okie Dokie Dogs, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise
Panda Express, 7804 W. Overland Road, Boise
Saints Constantine and Helen, 2618 W. Bannock St., Boise
Shady Acres Cafe, 4150 W. State St., Eagle
Stinker Store, 2550 S. Apple St., Boise
Subway, 5024 W. Emerald St., Boise
The Gyro Shack, 5602 W. State St., Boise
Westside Drive-In, 1113 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise