Two businesses have outstanding violations: Ada County food service inspections May 30-June 5, 2023

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Blue Sky Bagels, 407 W. Main St., Boise

16*

Del Taco, 8687 W. Overland Road, Boise

22*

Delsa’s Ice Cream Parlor, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise

16*

Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 6708 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

08*

Emily’s Mexican Grill, 4321 W. St. Andrews Drive, Boise

22

Holiday Inn Express, 475 W. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise

16*

Jimmy John’s, 2959 N. Eagle Road, Suite 105, Meridian

10*, 16*, 28*

Maverik, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian

22

Nara Ramen and Sushi Bar, 8675 W. Franklin Road, Boise

22*

New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 4624 W. State St., Boise

15*, 22*

Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle

2*

Sonic Drive-In, 851 N. Orchard St., Boise

16*

Tree City Church of the Nazarene, 3852 N. Eagle Road, Boise

16*

Twin Peaks Restaurant, 7751 W. Spectrum St., Boise

15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise

Axiom Fitness, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite # 220, Meridian

Bar Gernika, 202 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Big Jud’s, 1289 S. Protest Road, Boise

Boise Juice Company, 983 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise

Boise Juice Company Eagle, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Eagle

Boise Pie, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise

Burger King, 300 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Cafe Yumm, 2023 Special Event, Eagle

Chicago Connection, 1752 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Dollar Tree, 3701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Fred Meyer — coffee shop, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Jamba Juice / Auntie Anne’s, 1210 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 103, Meridian

Jitters By Jayne, 208 N. 9th St., Boise

Kuna Senior Services, PO Box 140334, Kuna

La Crepe Boise, 5344 S. Scandia Ave., Meridian

Little Caesars Pizza, 120 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

McDonald’s, 6190 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

Okie Dokie Dogs, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise

Panda Express, 7804 W. Overland Road, Boise

Saints Constantine and Helen, 2618 W. Bannock St., Boise

Shady Acres Cafe, 4150 W. State St., Eagle

Stinker Store, 2550 S. Apple St., Boise

Subway, 5024 W. Emerald St., Boise

The Gyro Shack, 5602 W. State St., Boise

Westside Drive-In, 1113 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise

