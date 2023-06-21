Two businesses have outstanding violations: Ada County food service inspections May 30-June 5, 2023

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Blue Sky Bagels, 407 W. Main St., Boise 16* Del Taco, 8687 W. Overland Road, Boise 22* Delsa’s Ice Cream Parlor, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise 16* Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 6708 N. Glenwood St., Garden City 08* Emily’s Mexican Grill, 4321 W. St. Andrews Drive, Boise 22 Holiday Inn Express, 475 W. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise 16* Jimmy John’s, 2959 N. Eagle Road, Suite 105, Meridian 10*, 16*, 28* Maverik, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian 22 Nara Ramen and Sushi Bar, 8675 W. Franklin Road, Boise 22* New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 4624 W. State St., Boise 15*, 22* Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle 2* Sonic Drive-In, 851 N. Orchard St., Boise 16* Tree City Church of the Nazarene, 3852 N. Eagle Road, Boise 16* Twin Peaks Restaurant, 7751 W. Spectrum St., Boise 15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations